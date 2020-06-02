Markets JSE rises as reopening of economies bests nerves about political tension Momentum remains strong, and global equity markets look set to stay forward-looking, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, along with its global counterparts as optimism around the reopening of economies offset geopolitical threats.

Investor sentiment was lifted by prospect of a global coronavirus recovery and more economies pushing on with reopening their economies; however, the depth of the global economic damage and geopolitical tension remained a threat.