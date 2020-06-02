JSE may benefit on Tuesday from higher Asian markets
02 June 2020 - 07:16
The JSE may benefit from continued investor optimism on Tuesday morning, though there is attention on the US, where riots over the killing of Floyd George at the hands of police is threatening sentiment.
There is a threat the protests could delay reopening, said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in a note. There is still optimism in global markets, but this is unlikely to last, she said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now