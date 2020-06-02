Markets JSE may benefit on Tuesday from higher Asian markets BL PREMIUM

The JSE may benefit from continued investor optimism on Tuesday morning, though there is attention on the US, where riots over the killing of Floyd George at the hands of police is threatening sentiment.

There is a threat the protests could delay reopening, said BK Asset Management MD for foreign exchange strategy Kathy Lien in a note. There is still optimism in global markets, but this is unlikely to last, she said.