WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and offshore

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose to look offshore.

Mokorosi said: “Afrimat has been on our radar, we like the way that they’ve been making smart acquisitions at the bottom of the cycle and, if you look at the iron-ore price as well, it is looking good.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going to continue to look offshore, I’m just staggered by the amount of data that is being used, I continue to push the themes of health and data.”