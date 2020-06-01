Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and offshore

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

01 June 2020 - 07:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose to look offshore.

Mokorosi said: “Afrimat has been on our radar, we like the way that they’ve been making smart acquisitions at the bottom of the cycle and, if you look at the iron-ore price as well, it is looking good.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going to continue to look offshore, I’m just staggered by the amount of data that is being used, I continue to push the themes of health and data.”

Know your rights (offer)

As Mr Price and Stor-Age raise cash from keen buyers, the FM rounds up a few other names that might need more lolly
Money & Investing
4 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Credit must be given to Afrimat’s entrepreneurial spirit

Afrimat is a mid-tier mining company and it inhabits a quite desirable space in the SA mining landscape
Opinion
5 days ago

Afrimat set to acquire Unicorn’s anthracite as Demaneng pays off

The group’s Demaneng mine has been generating cash due to high iron ore prices
Companies
5 days ago

Investments in a Covid-19 world

Global markets continue to be more attractive than the JSE, writes Lynette Dicey
Companies
4 days ago

Ascendis: It all depends on asset sales and restructuring

The key, in the short term, is for Ascendis to gain an ‘amend and extend’ agreement from the banks that hold the debt
Companies
4 days ago

Keep your eyes open

Global markets may be what SA investors should look at right now, writes Pedro van Gaalen
Companies
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Easing US-China concerns could boost JSE on Monday
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks MTN and AB InBev
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of Trump’s China ...
Markets
4.
Oil down as cautious traders await Opec+ meeting
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Afrimat and offshore
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.