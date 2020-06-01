Rand lifts as US-China phase-one trade deal remains intact
01 June 2020 - 13:24
The rand was firmer on Monday midday, as progress on opening up economies globally lifted sentiment, and US President not targeting phase one trade deal with China comforted the markets.
On Friday, President Donald Trump withdrew Hong Kong's special status over the new China imposed security law. However, he did not from the US-China phase one trade agreement signed in January, nor did he impose sanctions on Chinese officials or persons connected to the regime.
