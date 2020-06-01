Market data — June 1 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Angie Motshekga’s apology for the bungled reopening of schools is too little, too late after astounding callousness
The gross misconduct case will be heard in October after a 12-year journey to the Judicial Service Commission
The opening of some of the economy, while the ban on tobacco products remains in place has elicited much debate
Daphne Mashile-Nkosi alleges the IDC wants to remove her from her executive chair role as the fight over control of the company rages on
Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about how the government can minimise the lockdown's impact on the dire unemployment situation
With the extraordinary recovery in oil prices, the temptation to turn on the taps may be all too seductive
Moody’s cuts India’s credit rating to lowest investment grade
SA cricket will need to replicate England's operation if there is any chance of India arriving and playing in August
This Jozi favourite in Parkhurst is bringing Greek kouzina to your door during lockdown
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.