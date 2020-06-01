Markets JSE gains as reopening of economies lifts global equities Locally, millions of employees return to work on Monday as the national lockdown has been eased to level 3 BL PREMIUM

The JSE was higher on Monday as global markets rallied amid optimism about the reopening of economies.

Locally, millions of employees return to work on Monday as the national lockdown has been eased to level 3. Global equities were in positive territory on the day with investors shrugging off US protests as more economies reopen.