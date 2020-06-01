JSE gains as reopening of economies lifts global equities
Locally, millions of employees return to work on Monday as the national lockdown has been eased to level 3
01 June 2020 - 12:07
The JSE was higher on Monday as global markets rallied amid optimism about the reopening of economies.
Locally, millions of employees return to work on Monday as the national lockdown has been eased to level 3. Global equities were in positive territory on the day with investors shrugging off US protests as more economies reopen.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now