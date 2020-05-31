Market data — May 31 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
European Central Bank bought Steinhoff bonds after it expanded its asset purchase programme to include corporate debt
Party seeks mechanisms to lower cost of borrowing
The opening of some of the economy, while the ban on tobacco products remains in place has elicited much debate
Tobacco is no longer the only asset firing up big returns as investment in UK’s Pension Insurance Corporation pays off
Quantitative easing would mean jettisoning the same policies that have given SA the space to respond to the crisis, says Bank economic research department chief
Measures put in place during lockdowns are likely to persist, with huge implications for every aspect of life and business
Initial estimates indicate that real estate and properties owned by the former Sudan dictator are valued at between $3.5bn and $4bn
The retention of star players in these tough times bodes well for the domestic game
Flexibility is key, as is open communication because no-one makes good decisions if starved of information
