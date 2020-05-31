Markets

Market data — May 31 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

31 May 2020 - 23:31
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on plans to reopen the ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks MTN and AB InBev
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of Trump’s China ...
Markets
4.
Oil is down on the day but set for a record ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.