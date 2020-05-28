Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — AVI

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

28 May 2020 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for AVIconsumer goods company that has brands like Bakers, Freshpak Rooibos, Five Roses and Spitz. An extremely well-managed business and the price has been a little high in the past, but in an environment like this you are offered a chance to get into the stock at lower levels.”

