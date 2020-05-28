WATCH: Stock pick — AVI

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for AVI, a consumer goods company that has brands like Bakers, Freshpak Rooibos, Five Roses and Spitz. An extremely well-managed business and the price has been a little high in the past, but in an environment like this you are offered a chance to get into the stock at lower levels.”