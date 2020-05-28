Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on plans to reopen the economy The all share gained 1.77% and the top 40 1.8%, with most leading indices up on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Thursday as plans to reopen economies lifted the mood in global markets, while escalating tension between the US and China remains a threat to the world’s economy.

The Netherlands is accelerating the lifting of restrictions and opening gyms earlier than expected, while Ireland is staying cautious but is ready to fire up efforts to revive growth.