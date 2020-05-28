JSE firmer as world reopening plans gain traction
In early afternoon trade the JSE all share had gained 0.50% and the top 40 0.46%
28 May 2020 - 12:59
The JSE was firmer on Thursday, with its global counterparts mixed as reopening plans lifted the mood in markets, but the US-China escalating trade tension remains a threat.
Plans to reopen economies continues across Europe. The Netherlands is accelerating the lifting of restrictions and opening gyms earlier than anticipated, while Ireland is staying cautious but is ready to fire up efforts to revive growth.
