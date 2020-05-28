Markets

JSE could feel pressure from Naspers on Thursday amid US-China tension

28 May 2020 - 07:16 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The JSE could feel pressure from a 3% fall by Tencent on Thursday morning, with investors considering the prospect of an escalation in the US-China trade war over Hong Kong.

Beijing has moved to tighten security laws in the city, with US secretary of state Michael Pompeo saying on Wednesday the US could reconsider Hong Kong’s status as autonomous from China, paving the way for new tariffs. This is likely to result in retaliatory measures from Beijing.

The Hang Seng was down 1.7% in morning trade on Thursday, while Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had lost 3%.

Sentiment has been boosted, however, by the unveiling of a massive €750bn stimulus package, and Japan’s Nikkei was up 1%.

Investors have also seen the easing of lockdown restrictions in many countries.

Gold was up 0.4% to $1,715.89/oz, while platinum had risen 1.4% to $832.40. Brent crude was down 1.3% to $32.78 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R17.37/$.

Old Mutual is due to release an update on the first quarter to end-March later, while US GDP data will also be watched.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand weaker as US-China tensions hit emerging markets

The rand has gained 7.26% to the dollar so far in May
Markets
18 hours ago

Unrest in Hong Kong puts pressure on global equities

Protests  over Beijing’s proposed laws take their toll on shares , offsetting optimism about the reopening of the world economy
Markets
20 hours ago

Asian shares take a duck as riot police prepare in Hong Kong

Hang Sen and Chinese bourses down after threat from Trump to take action
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks MTN and AB InBev
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as US-China tension weighs ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks — JSE and Standard Bank
Markets
4.
JSE lifts on optimism about possible vaccine for ...
Markets
5.
Rand weaker as US-China tensions hit emerging ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asset allocations in the Covid-19 era

Companies / Investors Monthly

Woolworths determined David Jones has more to offer

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sygnia reaps rewards of low-cost offerings in tough trading environment

Companies / Financial Services

Pepkor in talks with banks about new debt terms

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.