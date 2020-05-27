WATCH: Stock picks — JSE and Standard Bank

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose JSE as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank in the short term.

Reeders said: “My pick is JSE shares, I said I was looking at companies that might actually benefit from this lot and the price was lacklustre beforehand but things have changed.”

Crail said: “Well, first and foremost on my radar screen is cash at the moment, but I think if I were to take a three-year time frame once we’ve recovered and I think the most value at the moment is probably sitting in the financial stocks, in the banks. I prefer Standard Bank at the moment.”