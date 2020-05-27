Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — JSE and Standard Bank

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

27 May 2020 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton chose JSE as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Standard Bank in the short term.

Reeders said: “My pick is JSE shares, I said I was looking at companies that might actually benefit from this lot and the price was lacklustre beforehand but things have changed.”

Crail said: “Well, first and foremost on my radar screen is cash at the moment, but I think if I were to take a three-year time frame once we’ve recovered and I think the most value at the moment is probably sitting in the financial stocks, in the banks. I prefer Standard Bank at the moment.”

JSE slips as US-China tension persists

The local market is also digesting the further easing of lockdown restrictions from June 1
Markets
1 day ago

JSE lifts on optimism about possible vaccine for Covid-19

Investors are seizing on even the slimmest good news, and concerns about a trade war between the US and China are being sidelined for now
Markets
21 hours ago

JSE could benefit on Tuesday from vaccine optimism

More news of vaccine trials and the easing of lockdown restrictions is supporting most equity markets
Markets
1 day ago

SA’s banks happy to keep workers at home even as lockdown eases

Investec CEO Fani Titi says the bank has discovered ‘that we can work very effectively from outside of the building’
Companies
1 day ago

Banks ‘taking a bigger hit’ than in global financial crisis

Share prices of big four institutions have been pummelled since the onset of the pandemic
Companies
1 week ago

Social bond could target R100bn to help Covid-19 response

A government-issued social bond, targeting ESG investors, could help the state ease funding pressures
Economy
6 days ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks MTN and AB InBev
Markets
2.
JSE could benefit on Tuesday from vaccine optimism
Markets
3.
Rand firms as lockdown conditions ease
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as global markets ignore ...
Markets
5.
Rand reaches two-month high on Covid-19 vaccine ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.