Market data — May 27 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Minister’s submission to court needs to be clear and concise if the government wants to convince South Africans of its stance
Court agrees she was delinquent and orders her not to hold any directorships for life
Party will repeat its 2019 mistakes if it elects leaders without vigorous campaigns
Ackman says he can be 'more nimble' than Berkshire when prices get more attractive again
Governor Lesetja Kganyago says local banks are well capitalised but face tough times ahead
Executives talk of a fresh spirit of co-operation with the regulator as they work together on the coronavirus crisis
Second day of protests in Minneapolis after policeman filmed pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man who later died
The GM, golf operations manager and greenkeeper are the ones who keep things together even in the worst of times
Petrol and diesel are to rise again in June after record reductions in the past two months
