JSE subdued as US-China tension mounts
The US has warned China of sanctions should its new law over Hong Kong be implemented
27 May 2020 - 12:25
The JSE was subdued on Wednesday while global markets were mixed as protests in Hong Kong offset positive sentiment about a Covid-19 vaccine.
“Investors are keeping an eye on the China-US situation but being cheered by global economies opening up and optimism over Covid-19 vaccine trials,” said TreasuryONE senior currency dealer Andre Botha.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now