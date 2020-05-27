Markets JSE subdued as US-China tension mounts The US has warned China of sanctions should its new law over Hong Kong be implemented BL PREMIUM

The JSE was subdued on Wednesday while global markets were mixed as protests in Hong Kong offset positive sentiment about a Covid-19 vaccine.

“Investors are keeping an eye on the China-US situation but being cheered by global economies opening up and optimism over Covid-19 vaccine trials,” said TreasuryONE senior currency dealer Andre Botha.