WATCH: Stock picks MTN and AB InBev

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft talk to Business Day TV

26 May 2020 - 08:20 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose MTN as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose AB InBev.

Busha said: “I’m going to go for MTN, in terms of their number of subscribers which was 6-million for the quarter, they picked up on their mobile money as well.”

Combrinck said: “I’m buying AB InBev and have been buying it for the past few months, even before Covid, it briefly went back to the global financial crisis valuations and that was on the back of collapsing bear sales in the East, even before the lockdowns hit the West.”

