Markets JSE lifts on optimism about possible vaccine for Covid-19 Investors are seizing on even the slimmest good news, and concerns about a trade war between the US and China are being sidelined for now

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, along with its global counterparts as optimism over a possible coronavirus vaccine is lifting sentiment, with investors looking past simmering US-China trade tension.

On Monday, US biotech firm Novavax said that it has started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. The firm said it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.