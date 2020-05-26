JSE lifts on optimism about possible vaccine for Covid-19
Investors are seizing on even the slimmest good news, and concerns about a trade war between the US and China are being sidelined for now
26 May 2020 - 13:00
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday, along with its global counterparts as optimism over a possible coronavirus vaccine is lifting sentiment, with investors looking past simmering US-China trade tension.
On Monday, US biotech firm Novavax said that it has started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. The firm said it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now