WATCH: Stock picks — offshore and Prosus
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV
25 May 2020 - 08:25
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose to look offshore as his stock pick and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose Prosus.
Smith said: “I agree with David around offshore equities at the moment. I think that is where I’m looking but ... we maybe get a bit of a bounce out of the JSE stocks and the same time let the rand recover and then it would be better off in dollar terms.”