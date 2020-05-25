Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — offshore and Prosus

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV

25 May 2020 - 08:25 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/JASPER JUINEN.
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose to look offshore as his stock pick and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose Prosus.

Smith said: “I agree with David around offshore equities at the moment. I think that is where I’m looking but ... we maybe get a bit of a bounce out of the JSE stocks and the same time let the rand recover and then it would be better off in dollar terms.”

