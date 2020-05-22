Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Long4Life and cash

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV

22 May 2020 - 10:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Long4Life as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose cash.

Duys said: “Long4Life is my stock pick, they had a presentation recently and I’m going to roughly reference Brian Joffe here, we’ve all been dealt cards that no one likes and so either you are going to reject these cards and fold or you’re going to raise your new cards into opportunities and I think that Brian Joffe really is the right man for that.”

Gilmour said: “I still believe that what we’re looking at a rally in a bear market. It might not technically be a bear market anymore, more offshore than SA but I think so much is now predicated on finding a vaccine and finding a vaccine very very quickly.”

