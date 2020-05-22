JSE slips as Beijing plans to tighten grip on Hong Kong
Beijing’s dramatic plans to tighten its grip on Hong Kong spurred outrage in the city and abroad
22 May 2020 - 12:20
The JSE was weaker on Friday along with its global counterparts with the Hang Seng dropping after reports suggested Beijing planned to institute new security laws in Hong Kong, and US-China hostilities also remaining a threat.
Beijing's dramatic plans to tighten its grip on Hong Kong spurred outrage in the city and abroad. Opposition legislators warned that its status as an international financial centre was in jeopardy as China announced an intention to “establish sound legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security”.
