WATCH: Stock picks — cash and Experian

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose cash as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro Sasfin Securities chose Experian.

McCurrie said: “I’m sticking to cash, third week in a row.”

Shapiro said: “I’m looking at a company called Experian, it’s in an area of the market that I like very much. It’s data analytics. This is a company that looks at data on behalf of businesses and analysing the data, either from a marketing point of view, from a fraud point of view, all kinds of operations.”