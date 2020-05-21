Market data — May 21 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
A heavy hand and petty rules will not help the government build a social compact with communities
Hanekom took urgent legal action against Zuma after he referred to Hanekom as a ‘known enemy agent’ in a tweet in July 2019
Tensions rise over the DA challenge the act but Ramaphosa makes a welcome intervention
The shock to the economy will be worse than the global financial crisis, says local CEO Richard Wainwright
Governor Lesetja Kganyago: policy will respond to any second-round effects
Agri Western Cape says consumers are paying for Eskom’s broken business model after Nersa paves the way for a tariff hike
US leader says Moscow has violated its commitments under the pact
Sundowns coach questions the logistics of completing the season at a single venue such as Sun City
It also wants existing rules eased because the lockdown has made it impossible to achieve the targets needed to earn incentives
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.