Markets JSE slips as US-China hostilities boil over Global equities have been buoyed this week as nations gradually loosen their coronavirus lockdown restrictions

The JSE was weaker on Thursday, alongside its global counterparts, as caution about the long-term effects of the coronavirus and US-China trade war weigh on investor sentiment.

US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against China in a series of tweets on Wednesday night, suggesting that the country’s leader, President Xi Jinping, was behind a “disinformation and propaganda attack on the US and Europe”.