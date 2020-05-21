JSE slips as US-China hostilities boil over
Global equities have been buoyed this week as nations gradually loosen their coronavirus lockdown restrictions
21 May 2020 - 12:36
The JSE was weaker on Thursday, alongside its global counterparts, as caution about the long-term effects of the coronavirus and US-China trade war weigh on investor sentiment.
US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against China in a series of tweets on Wednesday night, suggesting that the country’s leader, President Xi Jinping, was behind a “disinformation and propaganda attack on the US and Europe”.
