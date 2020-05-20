Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Mr Price and Electronic Arts
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
20 May 2020 - 10:46
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Mr Price as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Electronic Arts.
Shutte said: “We’ve looked long and hard at Mr Price, a predominantly cash clothing retailer in SA. We think they are incredibly well-positioned for that consumer recovery, though it may not be as strong as it was.”
Verster said: “I’m picking a US stock called Electronic Arts. It is one of the largest gaming companies in the world both PC gaming and online gaming.”
Or listen to the full audio: