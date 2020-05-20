Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Mr Price and Electronic Arts

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

20 May 2020 - 10:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Mr Price as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Electronic Arts.

Shutte said: “We’ve looked long and hard at Mr Price, a predominantly cash clothing retailer in SA. We think they are incredibly well-positioned for that consumer recovery, though it may not be as strong as it was.”

Verster said: “I’m picking a US stock called Electronic Arts. It is one of the largest gaming companies in the world both PC gaming and online gaming.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts Player.fm

Mr Price: Strong balance sheet a plus in times of crisis

Share prices of clothing retailers have started to discount the anticipated bad news. But have they fallen enough to pique the interest of long-term ...
Companies
2 weeks ago

SA business industry on its knees

Businesses aren’t just battling Covid-19, they’re also battling often unfathomable government restrictions
Features
2 weeks ago

Locked-down SA consumers finally embrace online shopping

Retailers have been gifted an opportunity to prove the experience works
Companies
3 weeks ago

Zoom hires security chief as ire over its encryption climbs

The video communications app, used around the world amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has poor encryption leading to ‘zoom-bombing’
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Nedbank and Electronic Arts

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 months ago

Most read

1.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
2.
JSE gains as reopening of economies lifts global ...
Markets
3.
Early vaccine trial success lifts Asian markets
Markets
4.
Asian markets struggle after report dashes hope ...
Markets
5.
Rand firms as markets welcome easing of lockdown ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.