WATCH: Stock picks — Mr Price and Electronic Arts

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Mr Price as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Electronic Arts.

Shutte said: “We’ve looked long and hard at Mr Price, a predominantly cash clothing retailer in SA. We think they are incredibly well-positioned for that consumer recovery, though it may not be as strong as it was.”

Verster said: “I’m picking a US stock called Electronic Arts. It is one of the largest gaming companies in the world both PC gaming and online gaming.”