JSE subdued as Covid-19 vaccine optimism fades
The top 40 was up 0.16%, but banks and financials dropped 2.77% and 1.77%, respectively
20 May 2020 - 12:11
The JSE was subdued on Wednesday with global equities mixed amid some scepticism about a Covid-19 vaccine trial.
Risk sentiment started to wane on Wednesday after US health news website STAT questioned the results of Moderna’s vaccine trial.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now