WATCH: Stock picks — Bershire Hathaway and Anglo American

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Berkshire Hathaway as her stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Anglo American.

Kruger said: “I will go for Berkshire Hathaway, I think Warren Buffett has taken a very cautious approach, he’s sitting with a lot of cash and he’s actually trimmed back his positions. He is much more cautious than many of the other managers in the market.”

Du Toit said: “Well, we focus mainly on local stocks I’m going with Anglo American. It’s kind of an offshore theme as we do think that there is going to be more infrastructure spend this time around during the stimulus.”