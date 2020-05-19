JSE lifts on promising Covid-19 vaccine news
UK jobs data is due later on Tuesday, while markets are watching the testimony of US Fed officials before Congress
19 May 2020 - 12:47
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday midday, as hopes about a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine lifted investor sentiment, and prospects of more stimulus from major global economies added to global recovery optimism.
US biotechnology company Moderna has reported that a phase-1 trial of its coronavirus vaccine has shown promising results, showing signs that it can create an immune-system response to fend off the new coronavirus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now