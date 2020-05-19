Markets JSE lifts on promising Covid-19 vaccine news UK jobs data is due later on Tuesday, while markets are watching the testimony of US Fed officials before Congress BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday midday, as hopes about a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine lifted investor sentiment, and prospects of more stimulus from major global economies added to global recovery optimism.

US biotechnology company Moderna has reported that a phase-1 trial of its coronavirus vaccine has shown promising results, showing signs that it can create an immune-system response to fend off the new coronavirus.