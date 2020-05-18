Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in over a month as global equities climb The prospects of resuming economic activity and progress in finding a coronavirus vaccine lifts sentiment BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its best day in over a month on Monday firming alongside its global peers as hope that more economies will soon reopen boosted risk appetite.

Global equities were higher on the day as the prospects of resuming economic activity and progress in finding a coronavirus vaccine lifted sentiment. According to reports, US drugmaker Moderna (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/healthcare/2020-05-18-moderna-surges-after-experimental-vaccine-shows-early-promise/) said results from its experimental Covid-19 vaccine were promising.