Market data — May 18 2020

Despite the gloom, there are opportunities for governance reforms in the region
SOE does not have any government-guaranteed debt and has been profitable for 27 years
President is expected to provide more details on plans to ease the restrictions on the movement of people and goods
Deals are difficult to finance while companies cannot operate and business people are reluctant to meet
Rates have been slashed and traders are betting on more easing to come
The group says it has a number of government contracts which should help offset risks posed by the pandemic
The author, university lecturer and rights activist arrested for protesting against slow distribution of relief food and human rights abuses
The world’s top nations are tossing aside their differences as they realise they need each other
The brave new digital world of the early 2010s and startups wasn’t all it seemed
