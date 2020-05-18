Markets

Market data — May 18 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

18 May 2020 - 22:34
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE
Picture: 123RF/SEEWHATMITCHSEE

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
JSE may get boost as countries move to ease ...
Markets
2.
Rand firms as markets welcome easing of lockdown ...
Markets
3.
JSE gains as reopening of economies lifts global ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in over a month as ...
Markets
5.
Ongoing output cuts and signs of recovery in fuel ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.