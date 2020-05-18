Markets

JSE may get boost as countries move to ease lockdown restrictions

Hopes that economic activity will resume lift Asian markets despite persistent threat of US-China trade war

18 May 2020 - 07:15 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE could find support from growing hopes that easing lockdown restrictions will result in a resumption of economic activity on Monday, while the threat of a trade war between the US and China poses a threat to sentiment.

The White House said on Friday it will stop Chinese telecom giant Huawei from developing semiconductors with US technology, while there are also concerns the US will point a finger at Beijing for the scale of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asian markets were higher on Monday morning however, with the Shanghai composite up 0.6% and the Hang Seng 0.4% higher.

“If Washington DC’s intent to escalate trade issues has markets nervous, it is being trumped by the increasing pace of lockdown reopenings around the world, and the expected follow-on uptick in economic activity,” said Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

Gold was up 1.12% to $1,760.60 an ounce while platinum was up 0.84% to $803.30 an ounce. Brent crude was 1.7% higher at $33.44 a barrel.

The rand was 0.3% firmer at R18.50 a dollar.

Local focus this week is on the Reserve Bank, which is expected to deliver another hefty interest rate cut on Thursday, and on Covid-19 infections rates on Monday, after the pandemic prompted some local mine closures at the weekend.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE higher amid US-China spat

The all share was up 1.05% on the day, but ended 2.7% down for the week
Markets
2 days ago

Level 4 lockdown allows Distell to close R440m in open orders

Company was among industry leaders who had a virtual meeting with the trade & industry department
Companies
4 hours ago

Glass packaging industry shattered by ban on alcohol sales

Production in the glass container industry has been brought to a near halt since the national lockdown began
Companies
4 hours ago

