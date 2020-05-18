Markets JSE gains as reopening of economies lifts global equities Several European countries have started mapping out plans to boost economic activity while some parts of the US have already reopened BL PREMIUM

The JSE was higher on Monday morning, tracking global equities, as hope that more countries will soon resume economic activity lifted sentiment.

Several European countries have started mapping out their plans to boost their economies while some parts of the US have reopened amid worries that extended lockdowns may push the global economy deeper into recession.