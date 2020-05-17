Market data — May 17 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Suretyship has been an issue elsewhere and tweaks may be needed to the local programme
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan delivers scathing rebuke of business rescue practitioners' plan for a structured wind down
President is expected to provide more details on plans to ease the restrictions on the movement of people and goods
Production in the glass container industry has been brought to a near halt since the national lockdown began
B4SA executive Martin Kingston says SA needs to accelerate economic activity as lockdown threatens cascading corporate failures
The group says it has a number of government contracts which should help offset risks posed by the pandemic
Federal Reserve chair’s remarks follow his grave warning that the US economy faces lasting harm from the pandemic
Former Baroka coach says administrators will face the tricky problem of who to relegate and who to promote
While immune response in most children with illness is benign, a small number have a huge reaction
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.