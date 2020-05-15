WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and Royal Dutch Shell

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose BHP Billiton as her stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Royal Dutch Shell.

Marx said: “You are going to have to pick some of the companies that are under a lot of pressure right now, that probably aren’t even trading at the moment or have very limited capacity to trade currently, or are heavily affected and haven’t rallied already. So, I would look towards the traditional diversified mining space, I think BHP Billiton is our stock.”

Combrink said: “I think the bottom is in for oil, oil demands will increase more rapidly than the other sectors, though it may take a bit longer due to all the storage out there. But a few years from now, when the oil price has recovered, you will have higher oil prices than pre-Covid. So I’m going with Royal Dutch Shell.”