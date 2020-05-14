Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE has a really bad day on dim economic outlook The JSE all share dropped 2.07%, the most since May 4, and the top 40 2.09% BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its worst day in more than a week on Thursday amid global risk aversion as concern about a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic weighed on global market sentiment.

Global equities remained in negative territory on the day after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell warned of a lengthy period of economic weakness as Covid-19 and the shutting down of businesses weighed on the US economy. Powell added that the Fed could introduce more stimulus measures if required.