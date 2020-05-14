Markets

Market data — May 14 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

14 May 2020 - 22:05
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE losses stemmed by Naspers and ...
Markets
2.
Lack of clarity on lockdown restrictions pushes ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces more pressure on Thursday amid gloomy ...
Markets
4.
JSE drops on worries about economic recovery
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as restarting economies ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.