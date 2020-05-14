Lack of clarity on lockdown restrictions pushes rand down
President Cyril Ramaphosa says lockdown rules could be eased somewhat by the end of May, though not in the hardest-hit areas
14 May 2020 - 11:58
The rand was weaker on Thursday after a critical assessment about the effect of Covid-19 from the head of the US Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery, and confusion around SA easing its lockdown restriction weighed on investor sentiment.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the US economy faced unprecedented risks. Powell also pushed against the prospects of interest rates in the US going negative, saying instead that additional government stimulus is needed.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now