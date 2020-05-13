Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE losses stemmed by Naspers and Prosus Despite this, the all share ended the day 0.33% weaker with the top 40 losing 0.22%, and most indices down BL PREMIUM

The JSE would have closed substantially weaker on Wednesday were it not for big gains in Naspers and Prosus, who together make up more than a 10th of the all share index.

Naspers, through its subsidiary Prosus, owns a large chunk of Chinese e-commerce and gaming group Tencent, which has seen a spike in revenue due to the coronavirus keeping much of the world away from work.