MARKET WRAP: JSE losses stemmed by Naspers and Prosus
Despite this, the all share ended the day 0.33% weaker with the top 40 losing 0.22%, and most indices down
13 May 2020 - 19:16
The JSE would have closed substantially weaker on Wednesday were it not for big gains in Naspers and Prosus, who together make up more than a 10th of the all share index.
Naspers, through its subsidiary Prosus, owns a large chunk of Chinese e-commerce and gaming group Tencent, which has seen a spike in revenue due to the coronavirus keeping much of the world away from work.
