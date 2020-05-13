Markets JSE drops as fears of second wave of Covid-19 cases spark market jitters Emerging-market gains suffered after ‘a steep rally during trade yesterday’, Peregrine Treasury Solutions’ Bianca Botes said

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday midday, with its global counterparts mixed as concerns that the economies might be opening too soon weighed on investor sentiment.

On Tuesday, the US top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, warned of a resurgence of the virus should economies return to normal too quickly. This comes after some countries reported a pickup in new coronavirus cases, with China and South Korea reporting new outbreaks after a month of easing lockdowns.