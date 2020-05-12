JSE could take lead from weaker Asian markets on Tuesday
12 May 2020 - 07:10
The JSE could follow weaker Asian markets on Tuesday morning, with sentiment taking a knock from weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.
A Chinese purchasing managers’ index fell more than expected in April, pointing to a lack of demand as the pandemic hits economic activity in the world’s second-largest economy.
