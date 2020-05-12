Markets Goldman Sachs sees $30 as the right place for oil now If prices go any higher, production will restart and the market could experience another rout BL PREMIUM

After extreme price plunges amid the Covid-19 pandemic, oil rallied in the past week, recovering to $30 (R549) a barrel as the market rebalances. However, analysts warn that prices need to stay low for the next three months to avoid another rout.

The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant economic shutdowns to curb the spread of the virus hit the oil price particularly hard. Brent crude oil crashed below $20 a barrel and US oil prices last month turned negative on storage concern.