WATCH: Stock picks — Sygnia and Prosus

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Sygnia Fourth Industrial Revolution Fund as his stock pick of the day and Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Prosus.

Shapiro said: “I’ve been doing a bit of work on some of our trackers and there’s been a Nasdaq tracker that’s up at least 20% this year. Sygnia’s Fourth Industrial Revolution fund is up significantly and those are all in double digits gains.”

Mokorosi said: “We are going with Prosus, that shareholding of Tencent is ahead of the market.”