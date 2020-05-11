Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker on fears of a second wave of Covid-19 The yield on the R2030 government bond rose 14 basis points to 9.41%, perhaps as a result of an impending increase in stock in the market BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker on Monday, for the first time in four sessions, as fears of a possible second wave of the coronavirus weighed on global investor sentiment.

Sentiment picked up a little last week as many countries eased lockdown restrictions, but reports of a pickup in new cases in some countries have raised levels of caution in markets.