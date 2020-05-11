Markets JSE weaker as some countries report more Covid-19 cases South Korea is warning of a second wave of Covid-19, as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerate in Germany BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Monday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors remain cautious as more countries restart their economies, and others report more Covid-19 cases.

Investor sentiment was improved by many countries moving to ease their Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, but a pickup in new coronavirus cases in some countries weighed on investor sentiment.