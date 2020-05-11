JSE weaker as some countries report more Covid-19 cases
South Korea is warning of a second wave of Covid-19, as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerate in Germany
11 May 2020 - 12:04
The JSE was weaker on Monday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors remain cautious as more countries restart their economies, and others report more Covid-19 cases.
Investor sentiment was improved by many countries moving to ease their Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, but a pickup in new coronavirus cases in some countries weighed on investor sentiment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now