MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in two weeks on trade-deal optimism The Treasury says it will increase the value of bonds sold in the weekly auction by R1.57bn from May 19

The JSE had its best day in two weeks on Friday as investors brushed off dismal jobs data from the US as progress in the US-China trade deal aided risk sentiment.

Negotiators from the US and China discussed the first phase of the trade deal in a phone call on Friday, with both countries agreeing to meet their obligations from the initial trade deal.