MARKET WRAP: JSE has best day in two weeks on trade-deal optimism
The Treasury says it will increase the value of bonds sold in the weekly auction by R1.57bn from May 19
08 May 2020 - 18:22
The JSE had its best day in two weeks on Friday as investors brushed off dismal jobs data from the US as progress in the US-China trade deal aided risk sentiment.
Negotiators from the US and China discussed the first phase of the trade deal in a phone call on Friday, with both countries agreeing to meet their obligations from the initial trade deal.
