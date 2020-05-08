JSE set for third day of gains lifted by positive US-China trade news
Markets are awaiting the US non-farm payrolls data for April, which is due later in the day
08 May 2020 - 12:27
The JSE was on track for the third consecutive day of gains on Friday as progress in the US-China trade deal lifted global market sentiment.
US and Chinese officials discussed the initial phase of the trade deal over a phone call on Friday amid concerns about growing tension between the two countries regarding the origins of Covid-19. Both parties agreed to meet their obligations in the first phase of the deal.
