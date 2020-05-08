Markets JSE set for third day of gains lifted by positive US-China trade news Markets are awaiting the US non-farm payrolls data for April, which is due later in the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE was on track for the third consecutive day of gains on Friday as progress in the US-China trade deal lifted global market sentiment.

US and Chinese officials discussed the initial phase of the trade deal over a phone call on Friday amid concerns about growing tension between the two countries regarding the origins of Covid-19. Both parties agreed to meet their obligations in the first phase of the deal.