Markets

Easing of lockdowns gives oil a boost

Brent crude rises on expectations that global demand for fuels will increase

08 May 2020 - 07:28 Aaron Sheldrick
Oil. Picture: REUTERS
Oil. Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Friday as more countries began easing lockdowns set in place to stop the coronavirus spreading, giving hope that demand for fuels will pick up after the economic devastation caused by the pandemic.

Brent crude was up 47c, or 1.5%, at $29.33 a barrel by 1.21am GMT, having fallen nearly 1% on Thursday.

US oil gained 48c, or 1.5%, to $24.03 a barrel, after a decline of nearly 2% in the previous session.

Both contracts are heading for a second week of gains after the depths plumbed in April, when US oil crashed below zero. But crude is still being pumped into storage tanks on land and tankers at sea, raising the prospect that gains prompted by stronger demand will be capped.

“Even with the early signs that demand is beginning to stabilise, inventory builds are likely to continue for some time, and storage capacity [usage] continues to creep up,” said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

US crude inventories at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma increased by about 407,000 barrels in the week through May 5, traders said on Thursday, citing Genscape data.

Meanwhile, Australia is set to be the latest country to begin easing restrictions on social contact and movement as the country’s infections from the virus slow to a trickle. The government will loosen curbs in stages over four weeks, sources told Reuters.

France, parts of the US including Michigan and other countries are also planning to ease the restrictions instituted to stop the spread of the world’s worst health crisis in a century. 

Reuters

Iraq not keeping oil buyers up to date regarding export cuts

The Opec+ efforts to cut output by 9.7-million bpd will fail without full compliance from Iraq, as well as smaller producers such as Nigeria and ...
Markets
1 day ago

Total set to eliminate emissions by 2050 as crude oil price slumps

The oil giant’s commitment to invest more in clean energy, despite profits dropping amid Covid-19, shows pressure over long-term climate challenges
Companies
2 days ago

Biggest US oil refinery Marathon reports $9.2bn loss

The refiner says it has cut spending by 30%
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
SA bond yields show investors shrugged off WGBI ...
Markets
2.
Rand gains as easing of lockdowns lifts sentiment
Markets
3.
JSE may get lift from easing US-China trade ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms despite dismal economic ...
Markets
5.
Market data — May 7 2020
Markets

Related Articles

Rebound in China imports steadies oil prices

Markets

Oil jumps on hopes that lockdown easing will increase demand

Markets

Despite rise in stocks, oil price lifts on hopes of higher demand

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.