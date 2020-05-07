Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firms despite dismal economic data SA business confidence fell to the lowest level ever recorded in April BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer on Thursday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors digest the extent of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and a potential easing in US-China tension.

Following US President Donald Trump’s comments this week that his administration is considering whether China is adhering to a partial trade deal reached earlier in 2020, representatives from both sides will hold a telephonic meeting next week to hash out differences between the world’s two biggest economies.