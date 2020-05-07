MARKET WRAP: JSE firms despite dismal economic data
SA business confidence fell to the lowest level ever recorded in April
07 May 2020 - 19:06
The JSE closed firmer on Thursday, with its global counterparts mixed as investors digest the extent of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and a potential easing in US-China tension.
Following US President Donald Trump’s comments this week that his administration is considering whether China is adhering to a partial trade deal reached earlier in 2020, representatives from both sides will hold a telephonic meeting next week to hash out differences between the world’s two biggest economies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now