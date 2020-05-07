Markets JSE firms slightly amid US-China tension and bleak economic data US jobless claims due later in the day are expected to add more bad news with 20-million workers already laid off BL PREMIUM

The JSE firmed slightly on Thursday with its global counterparts mixed, as investors digested the extent of the coronavirus on the economy and renewed US-China trade tensions.

US-China trade tension continues to weigh on sentiment, with US President Donald Trump saying on Wednesday that his administration is considering whether China is adhering to a partial trade deal reached earlier in 2020.