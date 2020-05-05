Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

05 May 2020 - 10:58 Business Day TV
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

"My stock pick is a rather conservative one and it is BAT, which traditionally has been an exceptionally defensive counter and which I like. Obviously, one can question the trend of tobacco but the reality is today it's exceptionally cheap, it trades at a 24 month forward PE over 8 which I think is an absolute bargain."

