WATCH: Stock pick — Amazon

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose to not go for any picks just yet

Nair said: “I’m going to be boring and call Amazon again: their results were out this week and they were sold off heavily as because the results did disappoint. They are spending $4bn in their own business addressing coronavirus on safety procedures, and for them I think the cost of doing business has just gone up because of the coronavirus. Not a lot of businesses are going to be able to survive this, so I think in a year or two years time they're are going to be even stronger than where they are right now.”

Gilmour said: “I'm going to be even more boring I'm going to say that I'm going to still be sitting on my hands. I mean, you could go for stocks like AstraZeneca, for example, that's if you're confident that Oxford University is going to create a vaccine for this coronavirus in the next few months, but you know that's that is a big bet, so I'd be steering away from that. So, at this point in time as we said earlier I think what we're seeing now is a rally in a bear market and I think we've got more downside to come, so I think I'd just be holding fire at this point in time.”