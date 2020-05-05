Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — Amazon

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV

05 May 2020 - 11:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KITTAYA MANGRUAN
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Amazon and independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose to not go for any picks just yet

Nair said: “I’m going to be boring and call Amazon again: their results were out this week and they were sold off heavily as because the results did disappoint. They are spending $4bn in their own business addressing coronavirus on safety procedures, and for them I think the cost of doing business has just gone up because of the coronavirus. Not a lot of businesses are going to be able to survive this, so I think in a year or two years time they're are going to be even stronger than where they are right now.”

Gilmour said: “I'm going to be even more boring I'm going to say that I'm going to still be sitting on my hands. I mean, you could go for stocks like AstraZeneca, for example, that's if you're confident that Oxford University is going to create a vaccine for this coronavirus in the next few months, but you know that's that is a big bet, so I'd be steering away from that. So, at this point in time as we said earlier I think what we're seeing now is a rally in a bear market and I think we've got more downside to come, so I think I'd just be holding fire at this point in time.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts Player.fm

Livestream shopping is the new game in town

For many goods and services, online shopping is now the only kind of shopping that exists
Opinion
1 day ago

How to create meaning in your brand

Patrick Hanlon points to seven codes through which brands should define themselves to create belief systems and meaning
News & Insights
1 day ago

Amazon said to have bought cameras from blacklisted Chinese company

The Amazon deal is legal as the rules control US government contract awards and exports to blacklisted firms, but do not stop sales to the private ...
Companies
5 days ago

Spotify benefits from subscriber surge amid Covid-19 lockdowns

Streaming companies in general are benefiting from people staying at home, with Spotify’s monthly active users rising 31% in the quarter
Companies
5 days ago

Asian shares stronger for third consecutive session

Equities are firmer as investors take heart from easing coronavirus lockdowns in some parts of the world
Markets
6 days ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.