Rand extends gains as easing lockdowns abroad lift sentiment Concern about the mounting tension between the US and China was offset by hope that countries are beginning to lift Covid-19 restrictions

The rand strengthened for a second day on Tuesday as growing optimism about the easing of lockdown measures and the reopening of economies lifted global market sentiment.

Concern about the mounting tension between the US and China was offset by hope that countries are beginning to lift lockdown restrictions and resume economic activity amid fears of a global recession due to Covid-19.